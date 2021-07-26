Raymond A. Urban, 63, of Glencoe, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester. Memorial services are 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
