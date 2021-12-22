Regina Piepenburg, 99, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
