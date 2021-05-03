Renate G. Rath, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family memorial service will be at a later date at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
