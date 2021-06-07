Renate G. Rath, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family memorial service is at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local buyers have big plans for Hutch Cafe
- Hutchinson man taken to HCMC after motorcycle crash
- Man dies in Wednesday night crash on Highway 212
- Begnaud to resign from Hutchinson City Council
- Free swimming nights at Hutchinson Aquatic Center
- Ed Sheeran lands major deal to become face of TikTok
- Harry Styles' romance with Olivia Wilde: 'They are having an awesome time'
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Hutchinson senior athletes moving on to the next level
- Grab your lawn chair, outdoor summer concerts are back