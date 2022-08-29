The Rev. Don Martin, 97, of Hutchinson, passed away May 15, 2020. He served for many years as the pastor of the Congregational Church in Silver Lake (known today as Grace Bible Church). A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Oak Heights Covenant Church, 1398 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. The memorial service has been delayed because of the pandemic.

