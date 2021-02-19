Rev. Guy E. Stone Jr., 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
