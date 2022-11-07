Rev. Herman R. Hannemann, husband of Carole, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
