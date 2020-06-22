Reverend Richard W. Fylling, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
