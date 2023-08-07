Richard Gross, 81 of Litchfield passed away Aug. 2 at his home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and will continue one prior to the service at church. Interment will be held in Ripley Cemetery.
