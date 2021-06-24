Richard H. Popp, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends will 1-3 p.m., Sunday, July 18, at the Crow River Winery in Hutchinson in the Great Room. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
