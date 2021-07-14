Richard O. Olson, 75, husband of Sharon (Hagen) Olson, of Roseville, California, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home in Roseville. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 24, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 9-11a.m., two hours prior to the service, all at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

