Richard O. Olson, 75, husband of Sharon (Hagen) Olson, of Roseville, California, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home in Roseville. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 24, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 9-11a.m., two hours prior to the service, all at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- 10 file interest forms for Hutchinson City Council vacancy
- It's a Toenjes repeat as Claudia succeeds sister Cecilia as Miss Litchfield
- Watercade parade grand marshal Dean Krug really delivers
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Jimmy Noplos, 44
- Colleen Carlson, 66
- Man formerly of Hutchinson dies in assault
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- 'My life has changed a lot': Cecilia Toenjes nears end of Miss Litchfield reign
- McLeod County ends emergency declaration