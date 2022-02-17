Rick L. Braun, 36, of Stewart, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield, as a result of a tragic automobile accident. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
