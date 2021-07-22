Ricky L. Roskammer, 53, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital, in St. Cloud. Private family memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 31, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Public gathering of family and friends will be 9-11 a.m., two hours prior to the service, at the funeral chapel on Saturday.

