Rita M. Stevens, 96, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family services will be held Saturday, April 11. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
