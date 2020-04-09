Rita Roepke, 83, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service will be Saturday, April 18, 2020, at St. Matthews Lutheran Cemetery in Fernando. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
