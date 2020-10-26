Robert A. Pearson, 84, husband of Judith, of Golden Valley, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Global Pointe Senior Living in Golden Valley. Private family graveside service will be at Rosendale United Methodist Cemetery in rural Danielson Township. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
