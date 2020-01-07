Robert Arndt, 90 Jan 7, 2020 Jan 7, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert “Bob” L. Arndt, 90, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Ecumen Oaks and Pines in Hutchinson. A private family service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesBody identified, man arrestedMan arrested in connection with body found in Kingston TownshipHutchinson Walmart fire causes millions in damagePUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions2019: A big year for news in the Hutchinson areaHutchinson City Council approves Civil Air Patrol training facilityPUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's OfficeNASA funds Hutchinson man's flying taxiExtension project studies impact of Minnesota Garlic Festival in HutchinsonPUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Sheriff's Office Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS