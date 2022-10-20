Robert “Bob” Anderson, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Cokato Manor in Cokato. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
