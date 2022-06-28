Robert “Bob” Kuehl, 80, of Stewart, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Stewart. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, ALL at the church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
