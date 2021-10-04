Robert “Bob” Ludowese, 88, of Glencoe, formerly Stewart, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home in Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe, with private family interment in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stewart.
Gathering of family and friends is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, and will continue 10-11 a.m. Monday, one hour prior to the service, at the church. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.