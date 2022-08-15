Robert “Bob” Olson, 77, husband of Cherie, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday at his home. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
