Robert “Bob” Schmid, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Please see https://www.stanastasia.net/ for the livestreaming of Bob’s service. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
