Robert “Bob” Schuetz, 77, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, three hours prior the service at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

Tags

Recommended for you