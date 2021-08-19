Robert “Bob” Sitz, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags