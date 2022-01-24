Robert E. Bowen, 86, of Hutchinson, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with spring interment in Freedhem Cemetery in Morrison County. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a Masonic Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.

Tags