Robert E. Bowen, 86, of Hutchinson, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with spring interment in Freedhem Cemetery in Morrison County. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a Masonic Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson's Gina Plotz used running to her mind and body after a personal tragedy
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Meat Loaf 'seriously ill with COVID-19' before death
- Angela Anderson, 43
- Divided Litchfield City Council seeks more details on 'scary' CIP
- Splash pad plans hit a snag as Hutchinson City Council addresses Burich Arena needs
- 'What goes around, comes around' for Hutchinson family given 'Best Christmas Ever'
- Alvin Bertram, 52
- Alvin Bertram, 52
- Litchfield woman injured when car crashes into tree