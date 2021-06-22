Robert J. Rangeloff, 63, of Litchfield, died Friday June 18, 2021 at the Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday June 29, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
