Robert Kohn, 75, of Hutchinson Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church.
