Robert “Bob” W. Morehouse, 86, husband of Gloria, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
