Robert E. Sherva, husband of Linda, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

