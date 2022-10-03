Robert E. Sherva, husband of Linda, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Most Popular
Articles
- Todd Givens, 34
- Janine Skelton, 61
- In the name of tradition: Rostberg family honored with stadium renaming
- Sarah Jessica Parker leaves NYC Ballet event due to 'devastating family situation'
- Ronald Penk, 78
- Breaking ground for the Upper Midwest A-C Club's new building
- Family ties fit with participation in 'Uprising' filming
- PAID ELECTION LETTER: Ryan Hansch, a proven and trusted leader for county attorney
- Leonard Tewes, 86
- Meghan King was 'completely horrified' by her nose job