Robert William Klassen, 71, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at his home in Litchfield. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hector boy killed in Saturday ATV crash
- Meeker County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting Friday
- Second suspect arrested in connection with Acton Township shooting
- Second suspect arrested in connection with Acton Township shooting
- Hutchinson, McLeod County seek feedback on ring road plan
- McLeod County Sheriff's Office asked to help with Minneapolis security
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- Judith “Judy” Prieve, 72
- No masking school board conflict
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office