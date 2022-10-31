Robin L. Eischens, wife of Daniel, 70, of Cosmos passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her home in Cosmos. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Gathering of family and friends will be on hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Tags