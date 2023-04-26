Roger L. Baysinger, 71, of Buffalo Lake, passed away on Saturday, April 22, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
