Roger D. Klinghagen, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Bethesda in Willmar. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue two hours prior to the service at the church.

