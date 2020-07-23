Roger “Fuzz” L. Schulz, 65, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County man Steve Soeffker still working toward recovery from COVID
- Gov. Walz announces mask mandate starting Saturday
- The ultimate gift, in the wake of a tragedy
- Cervins recognized as a 2020 U of M Farm Family in Meeker County
- Hutchinson City Council weighing uses for COVID relief funds
- Litchfield boy gives the ultimate gift following tragedy
- Three candidates want to represent McLeod County District 1
- Jane D. Quade, 77
- Interim health director says McLeod County COVID cases on the rise
- Hutchinson City Council: How they voted