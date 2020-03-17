Roger Kurth, 75, of Buffalo Lake, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home in Boon Lake Township. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, Minnesota with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. The family would like to state that because of the current health crisis we are enduring, please use your own judgement on coming to pay your respects and condolences, they understand your absence. The family has chosen not to hold a luncheon following the service due to this health crisis.
