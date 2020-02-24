Roger L. Lund, 72, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Roger Lund, 72
