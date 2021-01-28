Roger Kenneth “RKO” Olson, 87, of Spring Park, formerly Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his home in Spring Park. A private family service will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
