Roger “Rocky” Lambert, 67, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Private family funeral and graveside service is Thursday, Sept. 24. Public celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
