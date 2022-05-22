Roland R. Kirsch, 56, of Stewart passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Watkins Manor in Winona. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday, ALL at church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Please visit www.hantge.com for all updated service information.

