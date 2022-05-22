Roland R. Kirsch, 56, of Stewart passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Watkins Manor in Winona. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday, ALL at church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Please visit www.hantge.com for all updated service information.
Most Popular
Articles
- WWE responds after Sasha Banks and Naomi 'walk out' of Raw
- Barrick Charity Golf Classic has raised $26,000 for mental health awareness
- Lena Icenhower Pease, 56
- Nude protester storms red carpet at Cannes Film Festival
- Harry Styles says he “had a wonderful experience being directed” his girlfriend Olivia Wilde
- Jerry Bruckheimer: Johnny Depp won't be returning to Pirates 'at this point'
- Rebel Wilson claims she was harassed by male co-star
- Connie Koenig
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married!
- Pearl Jam cancel tour