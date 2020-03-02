Ron D. Goodman, 78, of Litchfield, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.

Tags

Recommended for you