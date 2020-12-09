Ronald E. Rosenau, 83, of Cosmos passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
