Ronald Hahn, husband of Shirley, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, at Mercy Hospital Unity Campus in Fridley. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Brownton. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
