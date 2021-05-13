Ronald L. Kuharski, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Lakeside Healthcare Center in Dassel. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jennifer Lopez 'happy' with Ben Affleck
- McLeod County Commissioner Daryl Luthens accused of fraud in lawsuit
- Seth Rogen humiliated after botched Beyonce meeting
- At long last, U.S. Highway 212 expansion breaks ground
- Ryan Patrick McCormick, 24
- Ryan Patrick McCormick, 24
- Greg Tuman, 47
- Kayla L. Neisen, 48
- Greta Hulterstrum hits high notes with her musical ability
- Half a century of safe sledding with Bill Arndt