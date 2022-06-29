Ronald W. Lindeman, husband of Monica, 74, of Brownton, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home in Brownton. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., one and a half hours prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags