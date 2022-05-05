Ronald E. Lueck , 66, of Collinwood Township, Dassel, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, following a short bout with cancer. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, and will continue one hour prior to the service, ALL at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.

