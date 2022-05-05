Ronald E. Lueck , 66, of Collinwood Township, Dassel, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, following a short bout with cancer. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, and will continue one hour prior to the service, ALL at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wynonna Judd to still attend Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony
- Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers thought to be engaged
- Hutchinson athletes finding success at collegiate level
- Kim Kardashian was almost stopped from wearing Marilyn Monroe dress to the Met Gala
- Hailey Bieber is 'happy and healthy again' after mini-stroke
- Kim Kardashian changed into replica to avoid damaging $4m Marilyn Monroe dress
- John Miller, 62
- Hutchinson's downtown offers new development, new opportunities
- Richard Nagel, 77
- Sandra Smith