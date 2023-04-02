Ronald “Ron” A. Mellies, 71, of Hector passed away March 23 at Olivia Restorative Therapy and Nursing in Olivia. Celebration of Life will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Hector Event Center. Private family graveside service will be in Bird Island City Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Renville County Hospice. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
