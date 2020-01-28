Ronald Oven, 64 Jan 28, 2020 Jan 28, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ronald F. Oven, 64, of Winthrop passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home in Winthrop. Services are being planned for April. Arrangements are pending with Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesFirefighters free trapped Hutchinson man after School Road bridge crashHutchinson man arrested for stealing toolsHutchinson graduate makes snowmobile historyThe beer is flowing at Lazy Loon Brewing Co. in GlencoeCosts increase $1M for Hutchinson Main Street reconstruction projectPUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's OfficeOpportunity of a lifetime for competitive swimmersLitchfield Baseball Association hopes improved Optimist Park could land state tournamentMark Twardy immortalized in Litchfield Wrestling Hall of FameWRESTLING: Co-op breeding success for wrestling programs Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS