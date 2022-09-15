Ronald J. Penk, 78, of Stewart, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

