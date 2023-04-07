Ronald G. Waltz, 83, husband of Diana, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, April 6, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in the St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Lincoln Valley, North Dakota. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
