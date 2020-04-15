Rosalynn “Rosie” M. Runke, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Cedar Mills Township.
